Emergency services rushed to the road, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have released a statement, paying tribute to the 25-year-old. They wrote: "Michael was an extremely sharp and intelligent man, who would astound and entertain us with his wit and knowledge.

"He was a student of science and history, with a passion for fitness and historical re-enactment.

"A joy to be around, he touched the hearts of those who knew him.

"He will be sorely missed by parents, Billy and Sadie, and brother, Daniel."

Michael Greens, 25, who died after a collision on the Edinburgh City Bypass in the early hours of Saturday morning.

After the collision, the A720 was closed until around 12.40pm to allow officers to carry out an investigation at the scene.

The 39-year-old male driver of the BMW 3 Series car involved was uninjured.

Police are now urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the Michael's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would ask anyone with information which could help to get in touch.

"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation.