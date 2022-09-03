Edinburgh bypass A720 closed at Straiton junction after pedestrian hit by car
The Edinburgh City Bypass is closed in both directions after a pedestrian was hit by a car early this morning.
By Rhoda Morrison
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:23 pm
Police were called to the scene on the A720 near the Straiton junction shortly after 5.10am following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the southbound carriageway.
Emergency services have been on the scene for almost five hours and the road remains closed.
Police later confirmed the 25-year-old pedestrian died at the scene and the road has reopened.