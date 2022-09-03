Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the scene on the A720 near the Straiton junction shortly after 5.10am following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the southbound carriageway.

Emergency services have been on the scene for almost five hours and the road remains closed.

Police later confirmed the 25-year-old pedestrian died at the scene and the road has reopened.