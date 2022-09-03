Police were called to A720 near the Straiton junction at around 5.10am on Saturday following reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a BMW 3 Series.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friend at this difficult time.“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would ask anyone with information which could help to get in touch.“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation.“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0714 of 3 September.”