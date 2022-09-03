Edinburgh bypass A720 crash and closure: Pedestrian dies after being hit by BMW
A 25-year-old man who was struck by a car on the Edinburgh City Bypass has died.
Police were called to A720 near the Straiton junction at around 5.10am on Saturday following reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a BMW 3 Series.
Despite efforts by paramedics, the 25-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 39-year-old driver of the BMW was uninjured.
The road was closed for hours while investigations were carried out but reopened at around 12.40pm.
Sergeant Barry Sommerville, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friend at this difficult time.“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would ask anyone with information which could help to get in touch.“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation.“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0714 of 3 September.”