The pedestrian involved in a collision with a bus on Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh last Friday, has sadly died, with his family paying tribute to the beloved granddad.

Officers were called to the crash, near the junction with Oxgangs Avenue, at around 8.50pm on Friday, February 16. The 74-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries and died on Thursday, February 22.

He’s been named as Andrew Grant from Edinburgh. Andrew’s family have released the following statement via Police Scotland: “Devastatingly, and after a week of fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit at Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary, our dad, husband, brother, uncle, papa, passed away at 7.03pm last night.

"We, as a family, have had the most tragic and heartbreaking week, so please live today like it's your last, because tomorrow may never come. We ask that our privacy is respected.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and are particularly keen to trace members of the public who provided assistance before emergency services arrived.

Road Policing Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Grant at this difficult time. We will continue to offer them support as our investigations progress.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. There are a number of people we’re still keen to trace who witnessed what happened. Particularly those who provided first aid to Andrew at the scene. It’s believed they were wearing military uniforms. I’d urge them to get in touch with us.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the Oxgangs Road North area around the time is asked to contact police.”