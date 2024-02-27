Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh man has been given a lifelong restriction order and will spend at least five years in jail for sexually assaulting women and girls over the course of 16 years during the 1980s and 90s.

John O’Flaherty, 67, was found guilty of seven charges, with offences occurring between 1980 and 1996. He committed rapes and assaults against four victims at various locations across the north and south west of Edinburgh including in a lock-up garage or storage unit and an ice cream van. One woman was raped while she slept.

Two of O’Flaherty’s victims were young girls – one aged around seven years old when she was assaulted – while another was a vulnerable teenager. He chased one victim with Samurai swords threatening to kill her.

O’Flaherty had been found guilty of the charges at a trial in May last year. At the High Court in Livingston today, Tuesday, February 27, he was given a lifelong restriction order and will spend at least five years in prison.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Katrina Parkes, said: “The victims of John O’Flaherty’s depravity have shown great courage and resolve.

“The ordeals they endured at the hands of this man have weighed heavily. Their evidence has ended his appalling criminal behaviour and I hope they now find some small comfort.

“John O’Flaherty has been brought to justice after a thorough investigation by the police and our expert prosecutors.

“I would urge anyone who has been victim of similar crime, no matter how long ago, to come forward: report it and seek support. The Crown is committed to effectively prosecuting all sexual offenders.”

