Mariella Sofia Gardella, 34, and her 10-year-old son were last seen in Dundee at around 12pm on Wednesday, February 15. Mariella is originally from Ecuador, but has links to Dundee, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. She is described as being of average build, around 5 foot 5 inches tall, with short blond hair. Her son is described as being of a slim build, around 5 foot tall, with short black hair.

Officers have said that “no-one has seen or heard from them” since Wednesday. Police have launched a search for the pair, and are appealing to the public for information.

Mariella Sofia Gardella, 34, who is missing from Dundee along with her 10-year-old son. Police say the pair has links to Edinburgh.

Constable Jack Knight, of Police Scotland, said: “We have been making enquiries since Mariella and her son went missing but so far no one has seen or heard from them. Local CCTV is being checked, and we are liaising with bus companies and our colleagues in British Transport Police in an effort to trace them both.

“We want to make sure that both are safe and well and so we would ask Mariella to get in touch with police. We’d also appeal to anyone who knows their whereabouts or who has seen or heard from Mariella and or her son since Wednesday, 15 February 2023.”

