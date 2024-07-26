Edinburgh police charge 13-year-old boy in connection with vandalism at Newkirkgate Shopping Centre
Officers investigating vandalism at an Edinburgh shopping centre have charged a teenage boy.
Special constables from Police Scotland’s North East Support Team were called in after a business premises within Newkirkgate Shopping Centre was vandalised.
Officers have now charged a 13-year-old boy in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 13-year-old male youth has been charged in relation to a vandalism which occurred at a business premises in the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre, following an enquiry by #NEST Special Constables.
“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and patrols will continue in the area.”