Edinburgh police launch investigation after man hit by car in Kingsknowe Road North
A police investigation is under way after a man was hit by a car in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to Kingsknowe Road North at around 4.10pm on Wednesday, July 24.
A police spokesman said enquiries into the crash are ongoing, with a resident in the area having said officers were ‘going door to door’ to gather information.
The Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 4.10pm on Wednesday, 24 July, 2024, we were called to a report that a man had been struck by a car on Kingsknowe Road North, Edinburgh.
"Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances."
