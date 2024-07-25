Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police investigation is under way after a man was hit by a car in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Kingsknowe Road North at around 4.10pm on Wednesday, July 24.

A police spokesman said enquiries into the crash are ongoing, with a resident in the area having said officers were ‘going door to door’ to gather information.

Police wre called to Kingsknowe Road North on July 24

The Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 4.10pm on Wednesday, 24 July, 2024, we were called to a report that a man had been struck by a car on Kingsknowe Road North, Edinburgh.