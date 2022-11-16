Edinburgh police find missing 11-year-old girl after last sighting in Leith
A young girl who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced.
By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Alicja Gwardiak, 11, who is known as Ala, was reported missing on Wednesday, after she disappeared from the Leith area. She has now been found.
After posting a social media appeal for the girl, officers from Edinburgh’s North East Police Division updated locals on social media, writing: “We can confirm that Alicja Gwardiak who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”