Edinburgh police hunt two men after Pilton assault and robbery

Police are hunting two men following an assault and robbery of a 20-year-old man in Pilton.

The incident happened in West Pilton Way, near the junction with West Granton Access, at about 10:20pm on Sunday September 8th.

The assault and robbery took place on West Pilton Way. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland.

READ MORE: Police launch probe after reports missing Fife man boarded Spain flight at Edinburgh Airport

Police said a 20-year-old man was approached by two unidentified men and then assaulted, resulting in non-serious injuries to his legs and back.

Various items were stolen, including a mobile phone and jacket.

The two men are believed to have left the scene in a silver Audi A3.

One of the men is described as being around 5ft 11ins to 6ft tall and large built, wearing a dark jacket and bottoms. He spoke with a Scottish accent.

The other man is described as being around 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall and large build. He was also wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Ryan Lee said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward.

"In particular we are working to identify the driver of a taxi or private hire car which was seen in the area at the time.

"Anyone who can help is urged to call 101, quoting reference 4480 of September 8, or call anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."