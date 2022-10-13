London Road, citybound, was closed between Wishaw Terrace and the Marionville Road turnoff. Diversions are still in place.

An eyewitness told the Evening News: “I was sitting at the traffic lights at the Meadowbank Shopping Centre entrance facing towards Portobello.

“The BMW police car was traveling at speed towards me – around 200m away with blue lights and siren on.

A main road in Edinbugh been closed due to a police incident on Thursday morning (October 13).

“The VW Golf came round the corner at speed and was headed in the direction of Portobello.

“The police car then purposely crashed into the Golf.

“A number of occupants of the Golf got out of the car and ran away.

“Two police officers from the BMW police car gave chase and tackled one of the occupants of the Golf to the ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Lothian Buses took to social media to say their services on the route were being diverted.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.