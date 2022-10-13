The blaze occurred within a house on Edmonston Road in Danderhall, between 9.45pm and 10pm on Wednesday, October 5. Police believe that someone entered the property and set it alight, causing damage within.

In a social media appeal, officers from the Midlothian Police Division appealed for witnesses, and asked: “Were you at or near Edmonston Road, Danderhall the evening of Wednesday 5th October 2022?”. They requested that locals check CCTV and dash cams in the surrounding area.

Anyone who has any useful information that could help police should contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident 3768 05/10/2022.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.