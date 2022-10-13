News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Midlothian crime: Police appeal after Danderhall house deliberately torched, causing damage

Police looking for witnesses following a fire in Midlothian, where a property was deliberately torched.

By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The blaze occurred within a house on Edmonston Road in Danderhall, between 9.45pm and 10pm on Wednesday, October 5. Police believe that someone entered the property and set it alight, causing damage within.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime: Man, 26, charged with attempted murder after disturbance and co...

In a social media appeal, officers from the Midlothian Police Division appealed for witnesses, and asked: “Were you at or near Edmonston Road, Danderhall the evening of Wednesday 5th October 2022?”. They requested that locals check CCTV and dash cams in the surrounding area.

Most Popular

Anyone who has any useful information that could help police should contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident 3768 05/10/2022.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

Midlothian police are appealing to witness after a property in Danderhall was torched.