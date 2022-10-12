Emergency services attended a disturbance and collision on Ardshiel Avenue in Clermiston, shortly after 12pm on Monday (October 10).

A 29-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to hospital by an ambulance.

Later on Monday, officers arrested and charged two men in connection with the incident.

After a court appearance, The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and attempted murder. No plea was made at court.

A 31-year-old man, who was also arrested by police, is due to appear at court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services were called to a report of a road crash and subsequent disturbance on Ardshiel Avenue, Edinburgh, around 12.15pm on Monday, 10 October, 2022.

“A 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.