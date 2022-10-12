Edinburgh crime: Man, 26, charged with attempted murder after disturbance and collision in Clermiston
An Edinburgh man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident that left another man in hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency services attended a disturbance and collision on Ardshiel Avenue in Clermiston, shortly after 12pm on Monday (October 10).
A 29-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to hospital by an ambulance.
Later on Monday, officers arrested and charged two men in connection with the incident.
After a court appearance, The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and attempted murder. No plea was made at court.
A 31-year-old man, who was also arrested by police, is due to appear at court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services were called to a report of a road crash and subsequent disturbance on Ardshiel Avenue, Edinburgh, around 12.15pm on Monday, 10 October, 2022.
“A 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
“Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A 26-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 11 October, and a 31-year-old man at a later date.”