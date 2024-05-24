Edinburgh police launch investigation after speed camera in Old Dalkeith Road damaged
Police have asked witnesses to come forward.
Witnesses are being asked to come forward after a speed camera was damaged in Edinburgh.
The camera, in Old Dalkeith Road, was damaged between 10.45pm on Sunday, May 19, and 8am on Monday, May 20. Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing.
Sergeant Karen Durham said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to come forward. “Anyone with information that could assist us is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0051 of May 22.”