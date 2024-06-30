Edinburgh police launch investigation after two teenagers sexually assaulted near Cramond Beach
Police say two girls, aged 14 and 15, were on a bench near Silverknowes Beach Car Park at around 7.30pm on Saturday when they were assaulted by two teenage boys.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the investigation is ‘at an early stage’.
Detective Sergeant Craig Donnelly said: “The Cramond Beach area would have been busy around the time the incident is reported to have taken place and we are appealing for anyone with information which could help our investigation to come forward.
“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who noticed two male youths in the company of two teenage girls at a bench near to Silverknowes Beach Car Park, or anything else which could be of significance.
“Incidents of this nature can understandably cause concern in the local community, and we will have additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3438 of Saturday, June 29, 2024.”