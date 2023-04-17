Edinburgh police launch search for two missing teenage girls who disappeared from North Lanarkshire
Two missing teenagers may have travelled from their hometown to Edinburgh
Police are urgently trying to trace two missing teenage girls who may have travelled to the Capital.
Kaitlin Dundas, 13, and Chelsea Marshall, 13, have been missing from the Motherwell and Wishaw areas of North Lanarkshire since Saturday, April 15. Police believe the two girls are together, and that they may have travelled to Edinburgh or Glasgow. Kaitlin was last seen about 1pm on Saturday.
She is described as being 5 foot tall, with long brown hair, brown eyes, a petite build, with fair skin. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a purple hoody, black body warmer and black Converse trainers.
Chelsea was last seen about 12 pm on the same day. Police described her as being 5 foot tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and a slim build. When Chelsea was last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie, black body warmer, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.
Police in Edinburgh have shared an appeal, urging the public to help trace the missing girls. Anyone who may have seen either Kaitlin or Chelsea since Saturday or who has any information which may assist officers with enquiries can contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident 4253 of 15th April, 2023.