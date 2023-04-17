Police are urgently trying to trace two missing teenage girls who may have travelled to the Capital.

Kaitlin Dundas, 13, and Chelsea Marshall, 13, have been missing from the Motherwell and Wishaw areas of North Lanarkshire since Saturday, April 15. Police believe the two girls are together, and that they may have travelled to Edinburgh or Glasgow. Kaitlin was last seen about 1pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is described as being 5 foot tall, with long brown hair, brown eyes, a petite build, with fair skin. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a purple hoody, black body warmer and black Converse trainers.

Kaitlin Dundas (L) and Chelsea Marshall (L) have been reported missing from North Lanarkshire. Police believe the pair may have travelled to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Chelsea was last seen about 12 pm on the same day. Police described her as being 5 foot tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and a slim build. When Chelsea was last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie, black body warmer, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.