Edinburgh police launch urgent search as concerns grow for two young sisters missing from Edinburgh

The young girls are believed to be together
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST

Concerns are growing for two sisters reported missing in Edinburgh.

Aise Arnautu, 12, and Lilica Arnautu, 17, haven’t been seen since Tuesday, June 8, when they were last spotted in the Bingham area of Edinburgh. Police said the girls’ family are “growing concerned”. Their whereabouts are unknown, but officers believe the pair are together. The sisters are Romanian and not fluent in English. Aise and Arnautu are known to frequent the city centre, according to police.

Officers believe Aise is wearing a dark hooded top, blue jeans, black trainers and a light-coloured backpack. Lilicia is believed to be wearing a black and yellow puffa-style jacket, a red and white patterned skirt or dress and white trainers.

Aise and Lilica Arnautu have been reported missing in Edinburgh.
Aise and Lilica Arnautu have been reported missing in Edinburgh.
Detectives are appealing to the public to help them trace the two sisters. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Aise and Lilicia can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4519 of 06/06/2023.

The two sisters were last seen in the Bingham area of Edinburgh on Tuesday, June 6.
The two sisters were last seen in the Bingham area of Edinburgh on Tuesday, June 6.