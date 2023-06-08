Aise Arnautu, 12, and Lilica Arnautu, 17, haven’t been seen since Tuesday, June 8, when they were last spotted in the Bingham area of Edinburgh. Police said the girls’ family are “growing concerned”. Their whereabouts are unknown, but officers believe the pair are together. The sisters are Romanian and not fluent in English. Aise and Arnautu are known to frequent the city centre, according to police.