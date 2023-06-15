News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Edinburgh police launch urgent search for teenage girl from Milton Keyes believed to be in Edinburgh

Desperate search for missing girl believed to be in Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:06 BST

An urgent search has been launched for a missing teenage girl believed to be in Edinburgh.

Macey, 15, from Milton Keynes, was last seen nine days ago, at 4.20pm on Tuesday, June 6. Police believe that the teen is currently in Edinburgh. Officers describe Macey as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, and of slim build. She wears a fake nose stud resembling a gem stone. Macey was last seen wearing cream leggings, a cream vest top, a black jacket with fur lined hood and black sliders with a fur trim. Police said she has links to Sussex, London, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Norfolk, and is thought to be using trains to travel around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nine days after Macey’s disappearance, Edinburgh police posted an appeal on social media, writing: "We’re appealing for the public’s help as part of efforts to trace 15-year-old Macey who has been reported missing in Milton Keynes and is believed to be in Edinburgh.”

Macey, 15, is missing from Milton Keynes, but is believed to be in Edinburgh.Macey, 15, is missing from Milton Keynes, but is believed to be in Edinburgh.
Macey, 15, is missing from Milton Keynes, but is believed to be in Edinburgh.
Most Popular

Anyone who has seen Macey or has information on her whereabouts can contact Police Scotland on 101.