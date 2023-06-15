An urgent search has been launched for a missing teenage girl believed to be in Edinburgh.

Macey, 15, from Milton Keynes, was last seen nine days ago, at 4.20pm on Tuesday, June 6. Police believe that the teen is currently in Edinburgh. Officers describe Macey as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, and of slim build. She wears a fake nose stud resembling a gem stone. Macey was last seen wearing cream leggings, a cream vest top, a black jacket with fur lined hood and black sliders with a fur trim. Police said she has links to Sussex, London, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Norfolk, and is thought to be using trains to travel around.

Nine days after Macey’s disappearance, Edinburgh police posted an appeal on social media, writing: "We’re appealing for the public’s help as part of efforts to trace 15-year-old Macey who has been reported missing in Milton Keynes and is believed to be in Edinburgh.”

