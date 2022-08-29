Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday (August 26).

Newby was convicted of serious sexual crimes against two women in the Edinburgh area in 2020 and 2021.

Detective Inspector McArthur-Kerr, of the Edinburgh Public Protection Unit, said: “George Newby is a predatory and dangerous man who committed horrendous crimes against his two victims.

Detectives in Edinburgh have acknowledged the conviction of George Anthony McClure Newby for sexual offences, including rape.

“It is thanks to the courage of the women who came forward that he has been now been found guilty of these crimes and the cruelty of his behaviour has been exposed.