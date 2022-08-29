News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh police praise brave women as sex offender is found guilty of ‘horrendous crimes’

Detectives in Edinburgh praised the bravery of the two women after the conviction of George Newby for sexual offences, including rape.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:30 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:13 pm

The 32-year-old was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday (August 26).

Newby was convicted of serious sexual crimes against two women in the Edinburgh area in 2020 and 2021.

Detective Inspector McArthur-Kerr, of the Edinburgh Public Protection Unit, said: “George Newby is a predatory and dangerous man who committed horrendous crimes against his two victims.

“It is thanks to the courage of the women who came forward that he has been now been found guilty of these crimes and the cruelty of his behaviour has been exposed.

“I would like to commend them in their bravery throughout this investigation and trial. Hopefully the verdict today will help them moving forward.”

