Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was left in a state after he was set upon by five men.

A description of the assailants was released by officers in the area as they appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank, from Livingston CID, said: "This appears to have been an entirely unprovoked attack by a group who singled out the victim and caused him significant injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our inquiries have established that patrons from a nearby premises came to the victim's aid, as the suspects ran from the area, and we're asking for anyone with information to please come forward.”

Another appeal for witnesses was launched after an incident in Dalkeith Country Park on Sunday.

After an altercation took place between two children in the play area, an adult intervened and a child was assaulted.

Officers are now looking to speak to a man in his 60s who has been described as approximately 5’7”, heavy set, balding, wearing jeans and a green top.

Edinburgh crime news: Here is a round up of the crime and court stories from the Capital and Lothians this week

In a statement online, Police Scotland added: “Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1880, 26 June 2022."

Tragedy struck in Edinburgh after a man died in a crash on the M8 near Hermiston Gait.

He was later named as James Murray, 54, from Armadale in West Lothian.

His wife Julie Murray said: “There are no words that can truly describe the devastation and pain our family feels just now.

“James was my life and a fantastic dad to Lauren and Jamie and also a wonderful son. It’s so hard to comprehend what has happened and to think we will never see his smile or hear his laughter again.”

On Thursday, a dad spoke to the Edinburgh Evening News after his son reported that a man had made racist monkey gestures at him during a game.

Lucas MacDonald was playing in a game between Edinburgh City 2009s and Currie Star 2009s at Malleny Park in Balerno on Sunday morning when he said an adult made “a monkey gesture” from the touchline.

His dad Jamie said that, at the time, Lucas had kept playing and he hadn’t been aware of any trouble but that the situation came to a head after the final whistle.

"All the boys went in to shake hands. There was a commotion in the middle,” he said.

"Lucas was crying his eyes out. It was one of the other players who ran over to tell me.”

Police Scotland has confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

Also on Thursday, a teenager was arrested by officers after they spotted suspicious behaviour on Gorgie Road.