Edinburgh police probe 'unexplained death' after man found dead in Ratho
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man, who was found dead in an Edinburgh village.
Officers were alerted to the body of a man being found in the Ratho area, at around 9.30am on Monday, December 19. The area was quickly cordoned off by police.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Police have launched a probe to determine the full circumstances of the man’s death. Officers have also confirmed that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Monday, 19 December, 2022, officers received a report of a man having been found dead in the Ratho area.
“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”