Officers were alerted to the body of a man being found in the Ratho area, at around 9.30am on Monday, December 19. The area was quickly cordoned off by police.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Police have launched a probe to determine the full circumstances of the man’s death. Officers have also confirmed that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Monday, 19 December, 2022, officers received a report of a man having been found dead in the Ratho area.

