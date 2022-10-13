The incident occurred on Brighton Place at around 11pm on Monday, July 18, and officers believe the man in the images could provide valuable information.

The male is described as being white, around 40 years old, around 6ft 2” tall, bald head, thin build.

He is seen in the CCTV images wearing a light coloured t-shirt with a design on the front and shorts.

Police in Edinburgh have reshared CCTV images of a man they are hunting in connection with a serious late-night assault in Portobello.

Detective Constable Mark Walker, of Gayfield CID, said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to the male, depicted in these images to make contact with the Police.

“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting incident number 3631 of 22 July 2022.