A man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a cyclist and a blue Vauxhall Corsa on Ratcliffe Terrace in Edinburgh. Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened at around 8.45 am last Thursday (January 26).

The cyclist, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Nobody else was injured in the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, police said.

Police Constable John Smith said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.” Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0654 of Thursday, 26 January, 2023.