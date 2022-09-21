Several locals took to social media to share the sighting, after they saw the aircraft fly over South-East Edinburgh at around 10pm last night.

This morning, police confirmed that the helicopter had been sent out to search for a vulnerable man, who has now been found safe and well.

Police Scotland’s Air Unit shared a photo of the inside of the aircraft, writing: “Police helicopter was deployed to Edinburgh last night to assist @EdinburghPolice in the search for a vulnerable person.”

A Police Scotland spokeperson said: “Around 8.10pm on Tuesday, 20 September, police attended the Holyrood Park area of Edinburgh, following concern for a man, who was subsequently traced safe and well.”

While the search took place in Holyrood Park, residents in Prestonfield, Craigmillar, Meadowbank and Duddingston claimed that the vehicle flew above their homes.

One social media user said that the vehicle had hovered over his flat in Meadowbank multiple times, while another wrote: “Its right above my flat shining down on duddingston area”.

Another local took to Twitter to share their confusion, writing: “The amount of airplane/helicopter noise outside right now - assuming someone is being rescued off Arthur!? Or is there finally a high speed car chase happening in Scotland?”

According to Flight Radar 24, the police helicopter flew in wide and extensive circles over South-East Edinburgh, before departing towards the North-West of the city.