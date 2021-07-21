Detectives made the arrests in a ‘day of action’ as they disrupted the drugs supply chain between Wolverhampton and Edinburgh.

Six men, aged 38, 30, 29, 24, 22 and 21 were arrested in Edinburgh and Wolverhampton on Wednesday, 21 July and charged in connection with various drug offences.

All are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in due course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh: Six men arrested after police identify drug supply chain between the Capital and Wolverhampton

Also, small quantities of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, along with a four figure sum of cash were recovered during the operation

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: "We are committed to identifying the supply chain which brings drugs into Edinburgh and disrupting the activity of people intent on bringing harm to our communities.

"The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders.

“Activity such as this cross border operation shows the benefit of working closely with partner agencies in response to concerns raised by local communities.

"Intelligence is the lifeblood of investigations such as this.

"Communities should not have to tolerate the damage caused by drugs and I would urge anyone with information which can help us deal with those responsible to pass this on."

"If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, they are urged to contact Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.