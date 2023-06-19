A taxi driver who captured the shocking moment two teenagers clung to the back of a moving bus in Edinburgh has branded the dangerous stunt “ridiculous”.

The teenagers were spotted climbing on the back of a Lothian Bus at the Cameron Toll bus stop at around 7pm on Sunday, June 18. The two boys hitched a ride on the 29 bus, hanging by their fingers, as it travelled down the A701. The stunt, known as ‘bus surfing’, saw the boys hold on to the back of the vehicle for several minutes, with the bus driver seemingly unaware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair then jumped off the bus and opened the engine cover, before running away. The taxi driver who witnessed the incident said: “It was horrible. You see many strange things on the road, but nothing as ridiculous as this.” Bus surfing has been condemned by police, road safety groups and Edinburgh council.

Two teens were spotted 'bus surfing' on a Lothian Bus in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Lyubomir Tonchev)