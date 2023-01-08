News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh travel: ScotRail warn of potential delays after emergency incident between Waverley and Haymarket

Transport company ScotRail has warned there may be potential delays around Edinburgh on Sunday.

By Rachel Mackie
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 1:40pm

ScotRail has warned customers travelling from Edinburgh on Sunday that there may be potential delays.

Passengers should check their journey beforehand in case of postponements.

Hide Ad

The transport company tweeted: “The police are removing a person from the tracks between Haymarket & Edinburgh Waverley.

Edinburgh travel: ScotRail warn of potential delays after emergency incident between Waverley and Haymarket
Most Popular

“No trains are currently able to run between these stations until everyone is safely out of the way.”

They followed this message up at around 1.15 pm saying: “The line between Haymarket & Edinburgh Waverley has now reopened following the police removing the person from the tracks.

Hide Ad

“As it's such a busy area, we are expecting knock-on delays for a wee while until crew and trains are back where they should be.”

Emergency services close street after fire in the Haymarket Hub Hotel on Clifton Terrace