ScotRail has warned customers travelling from Edinburgh on Sunday that there may be potential delays.

Passengers should check their journey beforehand in case of postponements.

The transport company tweeted: “The police are removing a person from the tracks between Haymarket & Edinburgh Waverley.

“No trains are currently able to run between these stations until everyone is safely out of the way.”

They followed this message up at around 1.15 pm saying: “The line between Haymarket & Edinburgh Waverley has now reopened following the police removing the person from the tracks.

