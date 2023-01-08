News you can trust since 1873
Haymarket fire: Emergency services close street after fire in the Haymarket Hub Hotel on Clifton Terrace

Emergency services were called to a fire in a central hotel on Saturday evening.

By Dan Barker
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 8:58am

Firefighters were called to an Edinburgh hotel after a blaze broke out on the sixth floor.

Emergency services were called to the the Haymarket Hub Hotel in the Scottish capital at 5.07pm on Saturday after reports of a fire in the building.

Five fire engines and a height appliance were scrambled to the Clifton Terrace scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “There is no casualties and crews remain in attendance.”

Edinburgh’s tram line which connects the city centre with the airport runs along Clifton Terrace, but because of the incident Edinburgh Trams said it had to run a short service.

“Due to emergency vehicles blocking tracks at Haymarket we are short running between Airport and Haymarket Yards,” a spokesman said.

But, the tram company said, the full route was in the process of being reopened.

