Police have renewed their appeal for information into an Edinburgh crash last week and would like to speak to a female nurse who came to the injured man’s assistance.

Road Policing officers in Edinburgh are continuing their enquiries into the serious crash on Trinity Crescent, which happened at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, April 10, involving a white Citroen Relay van and a 59-year-old male pedestrian.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where his condition has been described as critical. The driver of the van, a 40-year-old man, was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

Police are keen to speak with a potential witness, a female nurse who came to the injured man’s assistance and left prior to police officers’ arrival at the scene.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: "Our enquiries into this collision are ongoing and we are thankful to those members of the public who have spoken with officers to date.

“We are looking to speak to a nurse who we understand assisted at the scene, as she may be able to assist our enquiries further. If this was you, or you believe you can help identify her, please come forward.”