A man has been arrested in connection with a crash which has left a pedestrian fighting for his life in an Edinburgh hospital.

The incident, which happened on Trinity Crescent at around 5.50pm on Wednesday (April 10) involved a white Citroen Relay van and a pedestrian.

Emergency services attended and a 59-year-old man, the pedestrian, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. His condition has been described as critical.

The driver of the van, a 40-year-old man, was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

The road was closed for around six hours to allow for investigations to take place. Police are now appealling for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Jen Niven said: “Our enquiries into this collision are ongoing and we would like to ask anyone that was in the area at the time who has not already spoken to us to please get in touch.

“We would also be keen to see any dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area around the time of the crash.”