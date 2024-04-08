Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer has been charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a police car.

Father-of-four Ian Hynes, 62, was on his way home after a night out with friends when he was struck by the marked police car on Boxing Day 2022.

Ian Hynes, 62, died after being struck by a police car on the Almond Link Road on Bxing Day 2022. Picture: Google.

The accident happened at the Almond Link Road in Livingston. Police were called around 10.15pm and Mr Hynes was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A colleague, who worked with Mr Hynes at a local Morrisons supermarket, paid tribute following his death, saying: "Ian was the kindest and most respectful guy I have ever met. He had time for everyone.”

The Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (PIRC) was called in to investigate the collision and now it has confirmed that a police officer has been charged.

A spokesperson for PIRC said: “We were instructed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate the death of Ian Hynes, near Livingston on 26 December 2022, when he received fatal injuries after being struck by a police vehicle. Our final report was issued on 2 July 2023.

“As a result of enquiries, a 32-year-old police officer has been charged in connection with the matter and a report submitted to the COPFS. As proceedings are live, we cannot comment further.”