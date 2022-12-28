A 62-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and was pronounced dead a short time later. The male driver and sole occupant of the police car did not require medical treatment. The road was re-opened around 4.30am following enquiries at the scene.

An investigation has now been launched by the PIRC. Senior Investigator Steven Carr from the PIRC said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died. Our investigation into the circumstances of this incident is continuing, and I would urge any drivers with dash cam footage, or anyone who witnessed the collision, to please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3422 of 26 December 2022 or alternatively the PIRC during office hours on 01698 542900.”