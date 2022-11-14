Organisers are “devastated” after Remembrance Sunday memorial wreaths appear to have been deliberately set on fire in Edinburgh. The memorial poppy wreaths, which were laid at the Stone of Remembrance on Sunday (November 13) as a mark of respect to the fallen, were found torched at around 5am this morning. Numerous floral tributes were seen charred on the memorial at City Chambers.

Firefighters arrived at the scene by 5.15 am, but the blaze had already been extinguished by the time of their arrival. Organisers from Poppy Scotland attended the memorial in ‘devastation’. Dr Claire Armstrong, chief executive of Legion Scotland said: “We are appalled by this absolutely senseless act of vandalism. These wreaths were laid in memory of the men and women who sacrificed their lives, and this destruction shows a complete lack of respect for everything they and the Stone of Remembrance stand for.

“This will be extremely upsetting for all the veterans, serving personnel and family members who paid their respects yesterday, especially those who have lost loved ones. It is also a huge blow for the veterans with disabilities at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory, who have put their hearts and souls into making these tributes over the last few months. We will be doing everything we can to assist Police Scotland with their investigation of this matter.”

The Remembrance wreaths laid at the war memorial in Edinburgh's City Chambers were set on fire (John White)

First minister Nicola Sturgeon, who attended the Remembrance Sunday service, wrote on Twitter: “Utterly beyond comprehension that someone would vandalise a war memorial on Remembrance Day - sickening and disgraceful. I hope those responsible are identified and brought to justice.”

While Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “Yesterday it was my honour to lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Edinburgh to remember those who served and sacrificed so much. The vandalism discovered this morning not only to the recently laid wreaths but also Edinburgh’s Stone of Remembrance is disgusting and disrespectful.

"We remain at a loss for the reasons someone could do something like this which has caused a lot of upset for everyone who respects the memories of all who serve their country. We have reported this to the police and would urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to contact them.”