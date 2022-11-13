News you can trust since 1873
Remembrance Sunday pictures: First Minister leads tributes as Edinburgh remembers the fallen

Capital falls silent to honour the nation's war dead

By Neil Pooran/ Kevin Quinn
35 minutes ago

Nicola Sturgeon has led tributes at what she called a "particularly poignant" Remembrance Sunday event in Edinburgh as Scotland stood silent to remember the fallen.

The First Minister was among many who laid wreaths of poppies at the stone of remembrance outside the city chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.

Members of the three branches of the Armed Forces marched down the Royal Mile before a short service took place outside the city chambers, led by Rev Calum MacLeod. After the one o'clock gun was fired from Edinburgh Castle at 11am, a two-minute silence was observed. Edinburgh's lord provost Robert Aldridge laid a wreath of poppies on behalf of the city council, followed by the First Minister laying a wreath on behalf of the Scottish Government. Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone placed a wreath on behalf of the Scottish Parliament, after which representatives from other organisations came forward to lay wreaths.

1. Wreath laid

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon lays a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance during a Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Photo: Jane Barlow

2. On parade

Members of the Armed Forces on the Royal Mile before the Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Photo: Jane Barlow

3. Together to remember

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge, along with other dignitaries and members of the Armed Forces in front of the City Chambers. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Photo: Jane Barlow

4. Poppy wreaths

Dignitaries and members of the Armed Forces with poppy wreaths to be placed at the Stone of Remembrance during the Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Photo: Jane Barlow

