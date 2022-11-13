The First Minister was among many who laid wreaths of poppies at the stone of remembrance outside the city chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.

Members of the three branches of the Armed Forces marched down the Royal Mile before a short service took place outside the city chambers, led by Rev Calum MacLeod. After the one o'clock gun was fired from Edinburgh Castle at 11am, a two-minute silence was observed. Edinburgh's lord provost Robert Aldridge laid a wreath of poppies on behalf of the city council, followed by the First Minister laying a wreath on behalf of the Scottish Government. Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone placed a wreath on behalf of the Scottish Parliament, after which representatives from other organisations came forward to lay wreaths.