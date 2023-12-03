Edinburgh's Fountain Park cordon lifted by police following 'hoax call' evacuation
A cordon around Fountain Park has been lifted this morning, which was put in place after the attraction was evacuated following a malicious hoax call yesterday afternoon.
The area was evacuated at around 5pm on Saturday, December 2 and a cordon put in place yesterday evening following a malicious call to a business in the Fountainbridge area, with police officers carrying out a thorough search of the area before establishing that there was no risk to the public.
At around 9am this morning, Sunday, December 3, police announced that the cordon at Dundee Street from Viewforth to Yeoman Place has now been removed.
A Police Spokesperson said: “The cordon has now been removed and the area has fully reopened. Several buildings nearby were evacuated as a precaution, a thorough search was carried out and it was established there was no wider risk to the public.
“Police Scotland takes hoax calls extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public. Enquiries into the call are ongoing.”
A spokesperson for Fountain Park confirmed to the Evening News that the leisure facility, which includes a cinema, pubs, restaurants and a bowling alley has now re-opened to the public.