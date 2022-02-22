According to the National Farmer Union, “global supply chain problems, shipping delays and the impact of Covid and Brexit have contributed to waiting lists for new quads and increased demand for second-hand kit.”

This has seen a rise across the UK of quad bike theft, with areas of Scotland, including the Lothians, Scottish Borders and Aberdeenshire, being hit consistently.

Constable Lynn Black from the National Rural and Acquisitive Crime Unit at Police Scotland, explained: “The supply shortages mean the criminals are cashing in on this ready-made illicit market and we are also urging people to thoroughly check what they are buying and not to fuel theft against a fellow farmer.

Lothian crime: Farming communities in Lothian hit hard as police issue warnings about quad bike theft

“We have had some successful recoveries of quads recently due to having a tracker fitted which is always something Police Scotland would recommend. After removal of keys, trackers and immobilisers are the most effective measures against quad theft acting as both a deterrent and also increasing the chance of police recovering the vehicle and catching the people behind these crimes.

“We are working with police forces across the border including Northumbria, County Durham and Cumbria to share intelligence and disrupt criminal gangs who travel to Scotland to commit crime.

"We are urging anyone who has any information about quad theft to report it to 101 or share information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

As well as the Lothians, recently police confirm that farm vehicles in Lanarkshire, Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway has been targeted.

