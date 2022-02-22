Police were called to an incident at Stenhouse Gardens North on Monday morning.

They reported they were in attendance after the ‘”sudden death of a woman” in the Edinburgh property.

On Tuesday morning, police have reported that a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.30am on Monday, 21 February, officers were called to a property in Stenhouse Gardens North, Edinburgh.

"A 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death."

