Edinburgh Crime: Man arrested in connection with death of a woman in Stenhouse Gardens North

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Edinburgh on Monday.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 9:16 am

Police were called to an incident at Stenhouse Gardens North on Monday morning.

They reported they were in attendance after the ‘”sudden death of a woman” in the Edinburgh property.

On Tuesday morning, police have reported that a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Edinburgh Crime: Man arrested in connection with death of a woman in Stenhouse Gardens North

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.30am on Monday, 21 February, officers were called to a property in Stenhouse Gardens North, Edinburgh.

"A 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death."

