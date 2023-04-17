News you can trust since 1873
Fife crime: Armed police swarm Edinburgh-bound bus at Halbeath Park and Ride after reports of man with weapon

Officers surround bus after man spotted boarding with weapon

Anna Bryan
Anna Bryan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST

Armed police swooped on an Edinburgh-bound bus after they received reports of a man carrying a weapon.

Officers were called to a park and ride in Fife after having been alerted by the public to a man in possession of a weapon on Reid Street in Lochgelly, at around 7pm on Sunday, April 16. Police traced the man to Halbeath Park and Ride, where a large number of armed officers swarmed an M91 bus, which was headed to Edinburgh.

Eye-witnesses claimed they saw a man get on the bus with a sword. Police confirmed that they gave the man advice, but they said that no crime was established.

Armed police swarmed a bus headed to Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Fife Jammers Locations)Armed police swarmed a bus headed to Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Fife Jammers Locations)
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon on Reid Street in Lochgelly around 7pm on Sunday, 16 April, 2023. Officers attended and the man was traced a short time later at Halbeath Park and Ride. Further enquiries were carried out and no criminality was established. Suitable advice was given to the man and there was no further police action.”

Officers responded to reports of a man in possession of a weapon and descended on Halbeath Park and Ride. (Photo credit: Fife Jammer Locations)Officers responded to reports of a man in possession of a weapon and descended on Halbeath Park and Ride. (Photo credit: Fife Jammer Locations)
