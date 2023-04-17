Armed police swooped on an Edinburgh-bound bus after they received reports of a man carrying a weapon.

Officers were called to a park and ride in Fife after having been alerted by the public to a man in possession of a weapon on Reid Street in Lochgelly, at around 7pm on Sunday, April 16. Police traced the man to Halbeath Park and Ride, where a large number of armed officers swarmed an M91 bus, which was headed to Edinburgh.

Eye-witnesses claimed they saw a man get on the bus with a sword. Police confirmed that they gave the man advice, but they said that no crime was established.

Armed police swarmed a bus headed to Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Fife Jammers Locations)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon on Reid Street in Lochgelly around 7pm on Sunday, 16 April, 2023. Officers attended and the man was traced a short time later at Halbeath Park and Ride. Further enquiries were carried out and no criminality was established. Suitable advice was given to the man and there was no further police action.”