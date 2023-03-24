Police have formally identified a man who died suddenly in Fife. Henry White was found dead at an address in Erskine Wynd in Oakley on Wednesday, March 22.

Paying tribute to the 57-year-old, his family said: “Henry was a deeply loved and respected member of our family. He will be much missed. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time and we try to come to terms with this loss.”

Officers were called to the property in Oakley at around 6.10am where Mr White was found deceased, police said. A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with his death. He is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday, March 24.