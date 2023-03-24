News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
2 minutes ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
10 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
11 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
14 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
14 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details

Fife crime: Family pays tribute to Henry White in Oakley after police charge man over his death

Family of ‘deeply loved’ Fife man pay tribute after sudden death

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 07:37 GMT

Police have formally identified a man who died suddenly in Fife. Henry White was found dead at an address in Erskine Wynd in Oakley on Wednesday, March 22.

Paying tribute to the 57-year-old, his family said: “Henry was a deeply loved and respected member of our family. He will be much missed. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time and we try to come to terms with this loss.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers were called to the property in Oakley at around 6.10am where Mr White was found deceased, police said. A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with his death. He is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday, March 24.

Henry White was found dead at an address in Oakley, Fife
Henry White was found dead at an address in Oakley, Fife
Henry White was found dead at an address in Oakley, Fife
Most Popular

Police officer who had relationship with vulnerable teenager facing jail