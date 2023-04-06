Police are urging dog owners to “be considerate” after multiple lambs were killed in a field in Fife.

According to officers, 16 lambs were killed and four were injured in the suspected dog attack at Blairadam Farm in Kelty, sometime between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Monday, 3 April. Six lambs were found dead in the field, while 10 were so severely injured they had to be put down afterwards. Detectives believe the animals were attacked by at least one dog.

The owner of the farm, Stuart McDougall, told the BBC he was “absolutely devastated” by the attack. "There had been lambs disembowelled, still alive. Lambs with broken legs, mothers running about in distress looking for lambs that are no longer there”, he said. Police have estimated that the damage caused has cost the owner of the livestock around £7000. The farmer said the loss of the lambs was a major financial blow, but added: "It's hard to put into words the emotional toll this has taken on my family, especially my two young children."

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch. Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. The lambing season has started and worrying can cause stress to sheep that can result in them losing their lambs, as well as injuries that can lead to their death. All of this is at considerable cost to farmers.

“Dog owners could face prosecution if their dog attacks livestock so we are urging them to keep dogs on a lead when walking near livestock as well as making sure they do not run or escape into fields on their own. I am asking all dog owners to be considerate. Please remember that it is your dog and your responsibility to keep them under control.”

