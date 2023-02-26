News you can trust since 1873
Fife crime news: 14-year-old arrested after 15-year-old taken to hospital with serious facial injuries in Kirkcaldy

A teenager has been arrested with assault after 15-year-old taken to hospital.

By Rachel Mackie
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 4:07pm

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a 15-year-old in Riverside Park, Glenrothes on Saturday.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries and received treatment at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Police suspect that others may be involved and have said that they are following ‘positive lines of inquiry’ to trace them.

Officers have also said that they are aware images of this incident are circulating online. Inspector Kirk Donnelly from Glenrothes Police Station added: “There is no place for this type of violence in our community and I utterly condemn such acts. Anyone who takes part in violence will face the full consequences of the justice system.”

