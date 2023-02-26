A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a 15-year-old in Riverside Park, Glenrothes on Saturday.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries and received treatment at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police suspect that others may be involved and have said that they are following ‘positive lines of inquiry’ to trace them.

Fife crime news: 14-year-old arrested after 15-year-old taken to hospital with serious facial injuries in Kirkcaldy