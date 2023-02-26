Man's death 'not suspicious' after emergency services rush to incident busy Leith street
Emergency services raced to the scene after a man collapsed on Leith Walk, amid public concern about a traffic accident.
Paramedics and Police rushed to the foot of Leith Walk around 2pm on Saturday afternoon after reports of a man who had collapsed.
A man in his fifties had taken unwell and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later, it has been confirmed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers also confirmed a road traffic accident had not taken place following public concerns about the incident - after incorrect reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
Multiple Lothian Bus services were diverted away from the scene.
The incident occurred near Krema Bakehouse on Leith Walk while several concerned on-lookers stopped.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Saturday, 25 February, 2023 officers were called to a report of a man taking unwell on Leith Walk, Edinburgh.
“The 56-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.
“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”