Paramedics and Police rushed to the foot of Leith Walk around 2pm on Saturday afternoon after reports of a man who had collapsed.

A man in his fifties had taken unwell and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later, it has been confirmed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and ambulance rushed to the scene

Officers also confirmed a road traffic accident had not taken place following public concerns about the incident - after incorrect reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Multiple Lothian Bus services were diverted away from the scene.

The incident occurred near Krema Bakehouse on Leith Walk while several concerned on-lookers stopped.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Saturday, 25 February, 2023 officers were called to a report of a man taking unwell on Leith Walk, Edinburgh.

“The 56-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.