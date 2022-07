Reports of gun fire reached the police around 12 pm on Sunday, and emergency services attended the scene.

They are still investigating the incident, though no injuries were reported.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a possible firearm being discharged in the Maryfield Crescent area of Leslie around 12pm on Sunday, 3 July, 2022.

“Emergency services attended and no-one was injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”