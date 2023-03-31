Fife man Reece Rodger, 28, was last seen by his friends while camping on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, near to Killichonan in Perth and Kinross. The last sighting of him took place at around 11.30pm on Saturday, March 18. He has not been seen since, despite officers carrying out rigorous searches and making extensive enquiries. Police said that Reece’s friends believed he was heading to bed before he disappeared. In an earlier appeal, officers said they were “extremely concerned for his safety as he is not dressed for the cold weather and he is not familiar with the area”.

As concerns grow, police are re-appealing to the public. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the B846 near the time of Reece’s disappearance. Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Despite extensive enquiries, rigorous searches in the local area and previous appeals we have not been able to trace Reece. As time goes on concerns are growing and we are again appealing to anyone who saw Reece or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us. I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the B846 between 11pm on 18 March and 7am on 19 March and who may have witnessed anyone or who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to get in touch.“I would like to thank the family and friends of Reece who have assisted in searches to date. I would ask anyone planning to attend searches this weekend to remain safe and plan for the conditions. The terrain can be difficult with open water and changeable weather conditions and we want to ensure everyone remains safe.”Anyone with any information that could help trace Reece is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1348 of Sunday, 19 March.