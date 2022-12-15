A woman’s body was found on Gullane Beach in East Lothian, shortly before 8am on Thursday, December 15.

No formal identification has taken place but the family of Fiona Thompson, 60, have been informed. Fiona was reported missing from Dalgety Bay in Fife earlier this week. The last contact with her was made at around 8.20pm on Monday, December 12. She was thought to have been in the Harbour Place area of the town.

Throughout the week, officers have appealed to the public for information, sharing their concern for Fiona’s welfare.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50 am on Thursday, 15 December, 2022, officers were made aware of the body of a woman being found on beach at Gullane.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Fiona Thomson, 60, who was reported missing from Dalgety bay, have been informed.

