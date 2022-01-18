Officers were called to the area between Castlelaw and Mauricewood on January 16 and found a number of motorists had caused an obstruction by parking illegally on a clearway.

Police warned a number of people their actions were dangerous in addition to uplifting the vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Michele Lindsay of the Penicuik Community Policing Team said: “I would like to remind visitors that the A702 between Castlelaw and Mauricewood is subject to a Clearway, meaning no stopping in this area is allowed.

"Please park in a designated car park as officers will be carrying out patrols to ensure people are staying safe.

"If there is nowhere safe to park then please visit another day and don’t park illegally.

"You should not obstruct any footpaths as these are designed to keep members of the public safe and prevent them from having to walk on a roadway.”

Five cars uplifted following illegal parking at Flotterstone

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.