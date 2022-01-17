Wolf moon 2022: Incredible pictures show the wolf moon captured over Edinburgh
These beautiful pictures have captured the first full moon of 2022 – known as the wolf moon – behind the iconic Balmoral clock in Edinburgh.
The sun was due to set at around 4.15pm on January 17, with the moon starting to rise roughly half an hour before.
Spots like Arthur’s Seat, Blackford Hill, or any of Edinburgh’s other elevated outlooks were perfect for enjoying the magnificent sight of the first full moon of the year.
The term wolf moon is thought to have Native American and European roots, and is supposedly connected to the belief that wolves were more likely to howl around the full moon, especially the first of the year.
Now the belief has generally been disproved with the discovery that wolves howl primarily as a way to communicate.
A full moon takes place when the moon is positioned on the opposite side of the Earth to the Sun, and so its full face is illuminated.