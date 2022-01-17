The sun was due to set at around 4.15pm on January 17, with the moon starting to rise roughly half an hour before.

Spots like Arthur’s Seat, Blackford Hill, or any of Edinburgh’s other elevated outlooks were perfect for enjoying the magnificent sight of the first full moon of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The term wolf moon is thought to have Native American and European roots, and is supposedly connected to the belief that wolves were more likely to howl around the full moon, especially the first of the year.

Now the belief has generally been disproved with the discovery that wolves howl primarily as a way to communicate.

A full moon takes place when the moon is positioned on the opposite side of the Earth to the Sun, and so its full face is illuminated.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

The moon sets behind the Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh. (Picture credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Wolf moon 2022: Incredible pictures show the wolf moon captured over Edinburgh. (Picture credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)