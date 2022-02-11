Euan Tomney, 24, was caught with eight photos and 10 videos of children being sexually abused by adults when police raided his family home last year.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told all the images and videos were rated as category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum - and showed adult men involved in sexual activity with boys aged between six and 14-years-old.

Tomney, of the capital’s Pilton, was previously caught by the paedo hunter group Groom Resisters Scotland in 2018 after he sent images of his penis to a decoy who he believed to be a child.

The pervert was working as a classroom assistant at an Edinburgh primary school at the time and was confronted by the hunters at the school gates.

He had chatted to the ‘boy’ on the dating app Skout before making filthy comments about anal sex and then asking if the lad had measured his privates.

On that occasion he escaped custody and was placed on supervision and the Sex Offenders Register for 18 months.

Tomney was also struck off the care register following a Scottish Social Services Council fitness to practise hearing.

A published report stated that he would be a "risk" to those who used the service.

On Friday, the court was told police officers raided the home he shares with his family in June last year after receiving information indecent images of children were being downloaded at the address.

Tomney’s mobile phone was seized and the illicit material was discovered.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell placed Tomney on the Sex Offenders Register and released him on bail.

Sentence was deferred for social work reports to next month.

Tomney pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home address between August 16, 2020 and January 21 last year.

