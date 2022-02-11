Terence Grieve: Scots drug dealer caught with 200 grams of cocaine facing jail term
A Scots drug dealer who hid his stash of Class A drugs under a couch at his home is facing a jail sentence.
Terence Grieve, 59, was caught with more than 200 grams of cocaine worth just under £12,000 when police raided his home in Musselburgh, East Lothian.
Police turned up at the home with a search warrant after receiving information Grieve was in possession of drugs at the East Lothian address.
Officers found several packets of the drug along with bundles of cash and a set of digital scales with traces of white powder on it scattered throughout the home.
The 59-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, February 11, to admit being concerned in the supply of cocaine from his home on September 23 and 24, 2020.
Fiscal depute Susan Dickson told the court police searched Grieve and found 15 packets of the drug on him with a value of £650.
Ms Dickson said the home was searched and £1075 in cash, a set of digital scales, and various wraps of the drug were recovered.
The fiscal added 39 packets of cocaine were hidden under Grieve’s sofa with a value of £4350.
The court was told the total amount of cocaine found during the raid was 201.7 grams which has a street value of £11,900
Ms Dickson said the Crown were making an application for forfeiture of the items found at the house.
Sheriff Kenneth Campbell released Grieve on bail and deferred sentence for reports to next month.