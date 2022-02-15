Edinburgh crime: Fresh warning to public as police receive more reports of WhatsApp scam

Police have released a fresh warning to the Edinburgh public after receiving more fake WhatsApp messages.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 1:59 pm

People have reported receiving messages over WhatsApp from numbers claiming to be a relative, and requesting money to be sent to them.

The message states that the ‘relative’ has lost their phone and have a new number.

Police Scotland are asking people to stop and think before they respond, and ask themselves does the request make sense?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have released a fresh warning to the Edinburgh public after receiving more fake WhatsApp messages.

People are encouraged to call the friend or family member directly to confirm that it’s them.

New research from WhatsApp shows that 59% of people in the UK say they have received, or know someone who has received, a messaged based scam in the last year.

Website Friends Against Scams adds: “Whilst 17% chose to ignore the message, 4% replied to the message via the same messaging service, 3% called them for clarification and 2% made the payment.”

Read More

Read More
Haddington crime: 'Youths' enter school kitchen after hours, setting off fire al...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.